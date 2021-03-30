Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,185 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,311,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,806,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

