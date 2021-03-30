Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of American Finance Trust worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.