Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,546 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

