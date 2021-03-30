Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,871 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 million, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

