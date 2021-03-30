Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

