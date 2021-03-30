Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,441 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

