Richard Edwards Sells 125,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £725,000 ($947,217.14).

Shares of LON:ANP traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock had a trading volume of 22,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 570.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 488.05. Anpario plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.76 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £135.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

