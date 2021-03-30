ROOBEE Trading 134% Higher This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 134% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00445592 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000104 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.