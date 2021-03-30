Rosenblatt Securities Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $142.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $128.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

