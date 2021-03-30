Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $19,473.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,962.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 68,100,189 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars.

