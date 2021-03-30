Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,447. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

