Ruler Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $413,881.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $351.61 or 0.00596856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $413,881.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

