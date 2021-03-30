Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Reaches $503,549.64

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $503,549.64 and approximately $2,095.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.77 or 0.03114696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.88 or 0.00334457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.56 or 0.00898463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.91 or 0.00405504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.88 or 0.00353058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00254206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021776 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,540,041 coins and its circulating supply is 28,422,729 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

