SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $4.89 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $392,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 437,883 coins and its circulating supply is 410,741 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

