SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0156

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $319,681.59 and approximately $329.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003244 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,528,922 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

