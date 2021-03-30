Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,389 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.