Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

