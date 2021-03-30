Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,055.01. 35,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,072.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,791.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.