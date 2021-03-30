Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.34. 27,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,822. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.