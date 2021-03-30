Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 406,174 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,436,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $828.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

