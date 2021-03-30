Sands Capital Management LLC Has $324.36 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Coupa Software worth $324,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $242.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

