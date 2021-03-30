Sands Capital Management LLC Has $557.76 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,759 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Floor & Decor worth $557,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

