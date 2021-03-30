Sands Capital Management LLC Has $961.97 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168,503 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Intuit worth $961,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.20 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

