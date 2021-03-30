Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 24,951 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,056,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $658,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

