Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 38,809 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $139,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HDB opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

