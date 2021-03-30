Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 20,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.