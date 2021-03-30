Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Sandston stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Sandston has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Sandston alerts:

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.