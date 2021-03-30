Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €45.79 ($53.87) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.06.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

