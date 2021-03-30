Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.78

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 2528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

