Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$9.84 and a 12 month high of C$19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

