Schf GPE LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,844,000. Airbnb accounts for 4.1% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,079. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

