Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.