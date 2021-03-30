Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $735.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $764.49 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 10,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

