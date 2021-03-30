Scotiabank Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.21.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

