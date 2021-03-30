SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.80 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 5,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,891. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

