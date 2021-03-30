Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 135,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,922,227. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.