Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $197.15 million and $3.21 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00371187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.20 or 0.05413099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,154,231 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

