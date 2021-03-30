Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16. Seer has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

