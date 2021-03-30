Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.