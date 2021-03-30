Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 8.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. 632,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,484,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

