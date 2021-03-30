Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $69.92 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

SENT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars.

