Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,285,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550,059 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 82,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,353,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.