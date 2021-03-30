Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 21,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,103,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

