Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.34, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

