Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SJR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

