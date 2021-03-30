Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.30% of Shaw Communications worth $110,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,400,000 after purchasing an additional 301,635 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,560,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,085,000 after acquiring an additional 314,546 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

