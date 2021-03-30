Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Cut to Hold at DBS Vickers

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

