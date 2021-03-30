Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Decreases By 38.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Alumina alerts:

AWCMY stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.