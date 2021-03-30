Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Increases By 155.3%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ASYS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

