Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Drops By 63.6%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. ANA has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.